Happy Birthday, Zaheer Abbas: 5 Best Innings of the Pakistani Batting Legend

In his career spanning over one and a half-decade, Pakistani batting legend Zaheer Abbas achieved many illustrious feats. He troubled bowlers across the world and scored runs, not just at home conditions but also in away matches. From becoming the first Pakistani batsman to score 4,000 and 5,000 runs to being the first Asian to score 100 first-class centuries, Abbas had added many feathers in his cap.

As Pakistani batting legend celebrates his 74th birthday today on July 24, we look back at his illustrious career and list some of his most memorable innings.

274 against England, 1971

After more than a year and a half of making his test debut in 1969, Abbas announced his arrival in style with a brilliant double century against England in their own backyard.

In his second test match, Abbas played a memorable inning of 274 runs against England. Batting at number 3, he steered the Pakistani innings to a mammoth total of 608/7 before the declaration. In reply, England had to face a follow on, and the match ended in a draw.

215 against India, 1982

Abbas had a dream run during the 1982 series against Indian in Pakistan. The charismatic batter scored five consecutive centuries in a series where the Tests and ODIs were played alternately.

Abbas started off his batting campaign with a double century against the Indian team in the first test in Lahore. He scored 215 runs while batting in the first innings and helped Pakistan reach a total of 485.

118 against India, 1982

Fresh from his double century against the Indian team in Lahore, Abbas scored another ton in the second ODI. He got together with Mohsin Khan to stitch a partnership of 205 runs for the third wicket.

While Abbas was bowled by Kapil Dev while batting at 118, Khan remained not out at 117 at the end of Pakistan’s innings. Pakistan finished off at 263/2 and went on to win the match by 37 runs.

108 against Australia, 1981

Batting first in the 6th match of Benson & Hedges World Series Cup in Sydney, Australia only managed to put 222/6 at the end of their allotted 50 overs. The target looked easy, but Pakistan needed a solid start to not lose the momentum. However, Mohsin Khan was departed by Jeff Thomson while Pakistan was still at the score of 15.

From here on, Abbas walked in to stabilize the innings and stitched important partnerships with other batsmen. He went on to score a century and gathered 108 off 110 balls before getting out. Pakistan won the match with 40 balls remaining.

103 runs against New Zealand, 1983

Batting first in a match against New Zealand in Nottingham during the 1983 World Cup, the Pakistani team was looking to score a big total on the board, but it was not easy in front of the opposition’s bowling attack.

However, Abbas’ spectacular innings of 103 not out and his partnership with Imran Khan (79) helped the team to reach a total of 261 runs. Defending the total, Pakistan managed to bowl out the NZ side at 250 runs and won the match 11 runs

