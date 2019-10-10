Happy I Don't Have to Play Test Cricket Against Steve Smith Anymore: Steyn

Pace spearhead Dale Steyn who recently called time on his Test career has said that he is pleased he won't have to play against the likes of Steve Smith anymore.
He also called on Australia to retain faith in David Warner, saying that world class players don't become rubbish overnight.
"When I bowled to batters like Michael Vaughan or Jacques Kallis who (were) classical, technically perfect, sound batters, I always found that I could get them out," Steyn was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"It was only the weird guys that came around, like Shiv Chanderpaul and Steve Smith, they really confuse you about the line you should be bowling. Whether that should be on the stumps (or) outside the stumps.
"Steve has come … and with his technique that he's naturally developed, he's just confusing bowlers left, right and centre.
"They literally don't know where to bowl to this guy. And while they're trying to work that out, he's clubbing them all over the place and scoring runs at the same time.
"He's just in a league of his own right now and I'm very happy that I don't have to play Test matches against him ever again.
"He's wonderful, he's got a great eye and a very difficult and weird technique to work out, which is working for him beautifully."
Talking about Warner, Steyn said that the Aussie southpaw remains one of the best batsman he has bowled to and he is someone who puts the pressure back on the bowlers.
"He puts you under pressure from bowl one on day one of a Test match.
"You have to take what he can give you with what can happen. In this case, he's been found wanting around the wicket against someone like Broady attacking that off stump. Sometimes that can happen.
"But he'll get to Australia, he'll find some form, he'll be playing around his mates and around his home crowd and that can quickly change for him.
"World class players don't become rubbish overnight, especially over one tour.
"He'll be fine, I wouldn't drop him at all. I'd leave it as it is."
Steyn will turn out for the Melbourne Stars in the upcoming Big Bash League.
