ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

24/1 (2.2)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

Happy Teacher's Day: Shikhar Dhawan Remembers Childhood Coach, Virat Kohli Tweets Out Special Message

Cricketers share a very close bond with their coaches and gurus, and credit them for their success after making it big. On the occasion of Teacher's Day, players -- current and ex, wished their coaches and expressed gratitude. India skipper Virat Kohli tweeted a special message for all the teachers around the world.

Cricketnext Staff |September 5, 2020, 1:19 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan (Twitter)

In his tweet, he said, "Happy Teacher's day to all the teachers and coaches who encourage us and stand by us by being our constant pillar of support. Smiling face #HappyTeachersDay."

All-rounder Shikha Pandey wrote, "Happy Teacher’s day to all the kind, selfless & compassionate teachers.

I’ve had some great teachers, coaches & mentors in my life. ‘Things worth having in life never come easy, work hard’-was something my fav teacher at school always said. #gratitude Any quote that u remember?"

Next in the list was India opener Mayank Agarwal, who wrote, "I'm thankful for all the teachers who are earnest in their duties and have laid the groundwork for the success and development of innumerable students in life."

Here are some other notable tweets:

The players are currently gearing up for IPL 2020, that will be held in the UAE from September 19. The final will be played on November 8.

