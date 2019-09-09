Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Happy to Have Been Part of Afghanistan's Rise to Test Cricket Status: Nabi

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who retired from Test cricket after the side beat Bangladesh at Chittagong on Monday (September 9), said he was happy to have been a part of the generation of Afghani cricketers that played Test cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |September 9, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
"I had the dream to play Test cricket for Afghanistan. We have worked really hard for that in a short time. Not last 13 to 14 years, we have achieved that target seven to eight years. We struggled a lot, we had to prepare mentally and combine a team combination," Nabi told reporters at the post-match press conference.

"We have played the Inter-Continental Cup three times and we won twice and were the runners-up once. It's a very good result and because of that the ICC gave us Test status. And I am very happy to be part of that generation of Afghanistan.

"My plan is that the youngsters should be prepared for the next Tests as they are the future for us. That's why I have decided to leave Test matches and focus on One-Day internationals and T20s."

Nabi also spoke about how happy he was that the younger members of the team contributed to the win, adding that their intense training camp in Abu Dhabi paid dividends in the end.

"It's a historic win because in this format, we are new. We have played only three games against India, Ireland and Bangladesh and we won two games. It means we are good in this format and it means that our domestic structure is strong.

"The youngsters, the way they are playing, the way they are adjusting to the conditions, it's really a brilliant team. Maybe it's a bright future as well for the youngsters to play in this format.

"We had a 10-day preparation camp in Abu Dhabi. The experience for the first five days was terrible as the temperature was 46-47 (degrees Celsius). And when we came here, there was humidity but it was not that hot. We adjusted very quickly in these conditions.

"The preparation for the Test match was really good. That's why the boys have performed both in batting and bowling departments. We put up good totals in both the innings."

Nabi was not about to go away without a few harsh words for the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), however. He said that their decision to give the ODI captaincy to Gulbadin Naib instead of continuing with Asghar Afghan.

"It's all about the team combination. Before the World Cup, the board members changed the old captain and the combination didn't work in the World Cup. Here with Rashid Khan as captain, he has the ability to lead the team. Besides, me and Asghar (Afghan) support him a lot.

"Before the World Cup we changed the old captain and that was the main thing why we couldn't play well as a team. That captain never captained in his life. That's why we didn't do that well in the World Cup, and even though we had good games against India, Pakistan and West Indies, we lost those matches. But now it's totally changed. We have given chances to our young players.

"There are many young players for T20s and in this Test we debuted three young players. This is the main thing we are focusing on and we have put up a young captain. He is the number one bowler in the world as well," he concluded.

