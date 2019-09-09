Happy to Have Been Part of Afghanistan's Rise to Test Cricket Status: Nabi
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who retired from Test cricket after the side beat Bangladesh at Chittagong on Monday (September 9), said he was happy to have been a part of the generation of Afghani cricketers that played Test cricket.
