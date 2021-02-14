Happy Valentine's Day: Cricketers Express Their Love for 'Soulmates' on Twitter February 14th marks the day of love, yes it is the Valentine's Day. On this occasion, several cricketers expressed their loved for their soulmates on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions.

February 14th marks the day of love, yes it is the Valentine's Day. On this occasion, several cricketers expressed their loved for their soulmates on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions.

No matter how busy we get, we will always be the loving sweethearts. This Valentine’s Day let’s remember all the beautiful and cool moments we spent together 👍Happy Valentine's Day my love ❤️ ⁦@roy_susmita7⁩ pic.twitter.com/3cpmCrwrP9 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 14, 2021

My favourite place in the world is next to you ❤️#ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/Cvx4klQbBa — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 14, 2021

There are only two times that I want to be with you—now and forever. #HappyValentinesDay @Geeta_Basra ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/YGh5DOsbSr — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 14, 2021

I will never get tired of loving you. I admire the way you make me fall in love with you more each day. Thanks for being my Valentine forever Mrs Dhawan ❤️😘 pic.twitter.com/wFxXeAEtpl — rishi dhawan (@rishid100) February 14, 2021

February 14th marks the day of love, yes it is the Valentine's Day. On this occasion, several cricketers expressed their loved for their soulmates on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions.