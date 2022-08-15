'Har Ghar Mein Tiranga, Har Dil Mein Tiranga': Hardik, Dhawan, Iyer & Others Wish on 76th Independence Day

India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day on Monday. The occasion is special because it’s the 75th year of independence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the citizens to change their profile picture to a ‘Tiranga’; an initiative to unite the people of the country in a drive to honour the tricolour. Meanwhile, reactions are pouring in on social media. The netizens are sharing their pictures with the national flag and also posting messages to wish each other a very happy Independence Day.

Meanwhile, people from the cricket fraternity came up to extend best wishes on 15th August 2022. While several former and current Indian players posted heart-warming messages on the social space, former international cricketers like Darren Sammy and Lisa Sthalekar also wished the people of India.

Let’s have a look at the reactions:

I know the magical power of tiranga and India jersey, that’s why I believe in the importance of Independence Day. Har ghar mein tiranga, har dil mein tiranga. Happy 75th to everyone, yeh apna tyohaar hai.#HarGharTiranga #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/tZmTuGGN1m — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 14, 2022

The more I keep travelling back to the country of my birth, the more I learn of the time before independence and after. Building to a brighter future. #HappyIndependenceday2022 #75YearsofIndependence #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/hsVHcHGnwh — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) August 14, 2022

We asked and you had your say Presenting the most popular reasons to love #TeamIndia A very happy #IndependenceDay from the entire #OneFamily #HarGharTiranga @BCCI pic.twitter.com/s2eqClsUbZ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 14, 2022

This year marks 75 years of India’s Independence. Let us promise to take our nation on the path of prosperity and glory. Wishing everyone a warm #HappyIndependenceDay #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/IOeyE77MD5 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 14, 2022

Happy Independence Day India . The place I played my last international match. #GreatMemories pic.twitter.com/28iRforVJq — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) August 14, 2022

Happy Independence Day to everyone! — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 14, 2022

सभी भारतीयों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) August 15, 2022

मेरी जान, मेरा सम्मान, मेरी शान, मेरी पहचान…मेरा हिंदुस्तान।

सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। जय हिंद — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2022

PM Modi addressed the nation on Monday after hoisting the flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. He urged people to focus their energy on the five resolutions of making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in its heritage and unity, and fulfilling their duties in the next 25 years.

“By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of. I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India,” he said.

