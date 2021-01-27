- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
HAR vs BRD Dream 11 Predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Haryana vs Baroda: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Haryana vs Baroda Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Haryana vs Baroda Dream11 Best Picks / Haryana vs Baroda Dream11 Captain / Haryana vs Baroda Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 27, 2021, 10:41 AM IST
Both Haryana and Baroda have proved to be one of the strongest teams in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 league. The two sides have won all the matches that they have played till now. Currently, Haryana is the top team of Group E with a total of 20 points, while Baroda have managed to be the leaders of Group C with the same number of points. In their latest respective outings, Haryana defeated Kerala by four runs on January 19 and Baroda beat Gujarat by 12 runs on January 18.
HAR vs BRD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Haryana vs Baroda match is scheduled to start from 12 PM IST at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, January 27.
HAR vs BRD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Haryana vs Baroda: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
HAR vs BRD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Haryana vs Baroda: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
HAR vs BRD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Haryana vs Baroda: Match Details
The Haryana vs Baroda match is on Wednesday January 27. The match will start from 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.
HAR vs BRD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, dream 11 team, Haryana vs Baroda
HAR vs BRD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Haryana vs Baroda captain: Kedar Devdhar
HAR vs BRD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Haryana vs Baroda vice-captain: Lukman Meriwala
HAR vs BRD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Haryana vs Baroda wicket keeper: Kedar Devdhar, Rohit Sharma
HAR vs BRD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Haryana vs Baroda batsmen: Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana, Vishnu Solanki
HAR vs BRD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Haryana vs Baroda all-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Atit Sheth
HAR vs BRD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Haryana vs Baroda bowlers: Jayant Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Babashafi Pathan, Arun Chaprana
HAR vs BRD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Haryana probable 11 against Baroda: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Guntashveer Singh, Shivam Chauhan, Rohit Sharma (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma (c), Arun Chaprana, Sumit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Jayant Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
HAR vs BRD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Baroda probable 11 against Haryana: Kedar Devdhar (c), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Smit Patel (wk), Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking