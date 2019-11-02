Haramanpreet Kaur's Blinder Denies Stephanie Taylor an ODI Ton
Even though Indian women suffered a heart-breaking one-run loss against West Indies in Antigua, the match was nothing short on drama. While the Windies skipper Stephanie Taylor slammed a masterful 94, she missed out on a well-deserved sixth ODI ton, courtesy some on-field brilliance by Harmanpreet Kaur on the last ball of the innings.
