Haramanpreet Kaur's Blinder Denies Stephanie Taylor an ODI Ton

Even though Indian women suffered a heart-breaking one-run loss against West Indies in Antigua, the match was nothing short on drama. While the Windies skipper Stephanie Taylor slammed a masterful 94, she missed out on a well-deserved sixth ODI ton, courtesy some on-field brilliance by Harmanpreet Kaur on the last ball of the innings.

Cricketnext Staff |November 2, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
Haramanpreet Kaur's Blinder Denies Stephanie Taylor an ODI Ton

Even though Indian women suffered a heart-breaking one-run loss against West Indies in Antigua, the match was nothing short on drama. While the Windies skipper Stephanie Taylor slammed a masterful 94, she missed out on a well-deserved sixth ODI ton, courtesy some on-field brilliance by Harmanpreet Kaur on the last ball of the innings.

While batting on 94, Taylor struck an Ekta Bisht ball over long on, which looked like sailing over the boundary for a six. But Harmanpreet made a long run sideways and plucked the ball mid air to dismiss the batsman.

As far as the match is concerned, after being set a target of 226, India could manage 224. Opener Priya Punia struck a brilliant 75, but that didn't prove enough in the end.

India skipper Mithali Raj failed with the bat and could only score 5 runs. India lost last eight wickets for just 55 runs and slumped to a close defeat.

Star opener Smriti Mandhana had missed out on the first ODI due to an injury, but will be fit in time for the second one.

