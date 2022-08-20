Harare Weather Update, India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Saturday’s IND vs ZIM match

India is ready to take on hosts Zimbabwe in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, August 20. The Men In Blue dominated the hosts in the first ODI, registering a 10-wicket win. Chasing Zimbabwe’s 189, India backed by an unbeaten opening stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill settled the match in the 31st over.

Zimbabwe failed to put up any challenge in front of the visitors and was bulldozed by the KL Rahul side. Winning the toss, Rahul invited the hosts to bat first and proving his decision right, Deepak Chahar ran through Zimbabwe’s top order.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2022: ‘Virat Kohli Has Done Wrong by Missing International Matches’ – Danish Kaneria

India bowlers kept picking regular intervals and hosts were down at their knees, reeling at 110/8 in the 29th over.

While Zimbabwe’s top and middle order did not seem to have an answer to Indian bowler, Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava stepped in with a 70-run partnership for the ninth and attempted to take their side to a face-saving total. The hosts added 79 runs for the last two wickets.

India will look to continue their winning momentum and seal their third consecutive ODI series victory after England and West Indies.

Weather report

India vs Zimbabwe Second ODI will take place at Harare Sports Club. The weather seems to be mostly sunny in Harare on Saturday. The match is unlikely to be affected by rain as there are zero chances of precipitation showers during the day. The maximum temperature will hover just below 28 degrees Celsius during the game. The wind speed on the day will be somewhere around 11 km/h.

Pitch Report

The pitches of Harare Sports club usually aid bowlers, especially pacers. The surface with a slight grass covering will provide consistent bounce and carry for the bowlers. However, the clear sky is likely to offer help to batters as well. Batters will get value for their shots and the outfield will also be quite quick.

India has multiple 300-plus scores at this venue.



India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

Possible Playing 11s:

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c &wk), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here