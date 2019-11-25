Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Harbhajan Calls Out Selectors For Leaving Samson From T20I Squad Against Windies

This axe from the team without even playing a match has left many perplexed.

Cricketnext Staff |November 25, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
Harbhajan Calls Out Selectors For Leaving Samson From T20I Squad Against Windies

Ace India off spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed the MSK Prasad-led selection panel for dropping Sanju Samson from the squad for the upcoming series against West Indies.

This axe from the team without even playing a match has left many perplexed.

While Shashi Tharoor led the attack for leaving Samson out of the team, Harbhajan too lashed out at the selection committee.

Samson was called for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh after a string of impressive performances in the domestic circuit including a double ton in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Throughout the Bangladesh T20I series, Rishabh Pant struggled to score runs and did not look comfortable behind the stumps too. He ended up scoring 33 runs in two outings.

Recently Pant was released from the Test squad so that the latter can participate in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

India play three T20Is and as many ODIs against West Indies. The first T20I will be played on December 6 in Hyderabad.

