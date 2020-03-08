Harbhajan Questions Non-selection of Domestic Spinners
Harbhajan Singh called out the continued non-selection of Jalaj Saxena and other spinners like Akshay Wakhare and Shahbaz Nadeem. Harbhajan questioned the selectors favouring Washington Sundar ahead of other spinners who, according to him doesn't even spin the ball.
