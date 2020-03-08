Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Final, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 08 March, 2020

2ND INN

Australia Women

184/4 (20.0)

Australia Women
v/s
India Women
India Women*

77/5 (14.1)

India Women need 108 runs in 35 balls at 18.51 rpo
Live

AFG AND IRE IN IND, 3 T20I SERIES, 2020 2nd T20I, Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida, 08 March, 2020

1ST INN

Afghanistan *

151/3 (17.1)

Afghanistan
v/s
Ireland
Ireland

Toss won by Afghanistan (decided to bat)

All matches

2nd T20I: AFG VS IRE

live
AFG AFG
IRE IRE

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ESP VS GER

upcoming
ESP ESP
GER GER

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202018:30 IST

1st T20I: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

09 Mar, 202017:30 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS IRE

upcoming
AFG AFG
IRE IRE

Greater Noida

10 Mar, 202014:00 IST

Harbhajan Questions Non-selection of Domestic Spinners

Harbhajan Singh called out the continued non-selection of Jalaj Saxena and other spinners like Akshay Wakhare and Shahbaz Nadeem. Harbhajan questioned the selectors favouring Washington Sundar ahead of other spinners who, according to him doesn't even spin the ball.

March 8, 2020, 2:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Harbhajan Singh called out the continued non-selection of Jalaj Saxena and other spinners like Akshay Wakhare and Shahbaz Nadeem. Harbhajan questioned the selectors favouring Washington Sundar ahead of other spinners who, according to him doesn't even spin the ball.

"There is a spinner named Jalaj Saxena. They just refuse to consider him. He has been bowling superbly for so many seasons. Wakhare is a consistent bowler, but no one looks at him. And then you say, spinners are getting lost in Indian cricket," Harbhajan told Sportstar.

In a first class career spanning 15 years, Saxena has taken 347 wickets and scored 6,334 runs. Aditya Wakhare has 279 wickets to his name and made his debut for Vidarbha in 2006.

"They pick this guy called Washington Sundar, who doesn't even spin the ball. I just don't get it. Why don't you encourage a bowler who bowls genuine spin, who can lure the batsman out and have him stumped. If Washington can bat a bit, so can Jalaj, who is also a proper spinner," said Harbhajan.

"You have to develop these bowlers by giving them confidence. I want to know what wrong has Saxena done? Has he, Wakhare or Shahbaz Nadeem committed a crime by taking wickets?"

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
