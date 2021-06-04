Harbhajan Singh's Message On Helping Others Is Striking a Chord With Fans

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh is quite active on social media and often shares photos and videos with the fans. In a tweet on Thursday, he has appealed all to help the needy people whenever possible for which he is being praised by fans.

Bhajji tweeted, “when you lead a simple life the stress becomes halved, even if you do yoga or not, try to help others whenever they need it.”

जीवन जितना सादा होगा, तनाव उतना ही आधा होगा, योग करे या ना करे , पर ज़रूरत पड़ने पर एक दूसरे का सहयोग ज़रूर करे 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 3, 2021

A user named Bharat commented, in the glare of this world, people have forgotten to help each other. Another user wrote, through support, we can face any situation.

Another user Nav wrote, ‘This is the key to a good life, but shame we human beings are greedy and, run after money all our lives.’

The famous off-spinner Harbhajan in his latest tweet has appealed seeking donation for the treatment of baby Yuvaan who is suffering from a dangerous disease. The 1.5 years old suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare genetic disorder, for which the cure is available only with the world’s most expensive drug worth $2.1 million (approximately Rs 16 crore).

While sharing the crowd funding campaign link he tweeted, “Baby Yuvaan is fighting a dangerous illness – SMA Type 1, he needs #Zolgensma, costs $2.1million or about Rs 16cr. Even Rs. 10, 50, 100 or any other amount, can help.”

Baby Yuvaan is fighting a dangerous illness – SMA Type 1, he needs #Zolgensma, costs $2.1million or about Rs 16cr. Even Rs. 10, 50, 100 or any other amount, can help.@YuvaanFightsSMA Donate @ImpactGuru https://t.co/otqQzwQzJi pic.twitter.com/llBynJrpqq — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 3, 2021

With 103 tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is in his career, Bhajji is counted among the all-time best spinners. He has taken 417 test wickets, 269 ODI wickets, and 25 wickets in T20Is. He also has a record of 780 wickets in 198 first-class matches.

