Harbhajan Singh Becomes Father Again, Says 'Geeta & Baby Doing Fine'

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra have been blessed with a baby boy, and the cricketer tweeted out the news on Saturday. The 41-year-old wrote, “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives are complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed by joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support."

Blessed with a Baby boy 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 shukar aa Tera maalka 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dqXOUmuRID— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2021

The couple have a daughter as well — Hinaya Heer Plaha, who was born on July 27, 2016. Meanwhile, Harbhajan is one of the most successful spinners in the world. He has played in 103 Tests and bagged 417 wickets. Apart from that in 236 ODIs he has 269 wickets.

Here are some of the reactions:

Congratulations Bajju pa @harbhajan_singh and @geetabasra.2⃣▶️3⃣(2016)👨‍👩‍👧3⃣▶️4⃣(2021)👨‍👩‍👧‍👦Hinaya might feel happy to have a small brother and happy to know that Geeta and the baby child are fine.Take care and be safe bhaiyya. Love you#HarbajanSingh #GeetaBasra— Nikhil B (@nikhil_positive) July 10, 2021

July 10 is birthday, are independent observers with a creative mind. are strong and well-organized were brought up to help people, have a giving nature and are a generous Cancer birthday personality. This quality makes family oriented and emotional.— Dr Mahesh (ASTRO for SUCCESS) (@drmahesh4000) July 10, 2021

Congratulations sir may god blessed him keep healthy and wealthy.— Raju Patel (@RajuPat53558790) July 10, 2021

Will get to see One more match winner from ur family 👍👍🏏🏏🏏♥️♥️♥️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳God bless u wit all d happiness in d world ♥️— ThirdEye (@ThirdEy80982744) July 10, 2021

Even though he has not retired from international cricket, he last played for India in 2016, in a T20I against UAE. But on the other hand, he a regular in IPL. In IPL 2021, he appeared for KKR, and once again will be in action in UAE, when the tournament resumes once again in September-October. The legendary spinner is one of the most successful bowlers in IPL history and has picked up 150 wickets in 163 outings, at an economy of 7.08.

