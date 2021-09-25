Harbhajan Singh burns troll who accused him of cropping MS Dhoni out of T20 World Cup pic

The memories of India’s historic triumph over Pakistan in the finals of the inaugural T20 World Cup on September 24, 2007, are still afresh in minds of most cricket fans. When the young team led by MS Dhoni went to South Africa, no one actually expected it to do well. However, the young men created history and got their names etched in golden letters in Indian cricket history. The country got together to celebrate the 14-year anniversary of this unforgettable day and players who were part of the team relived the moments with nostalgic social media posts.

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who also was part of the Indian squad in 2007, posted a photo with his teammates. Harbhajan tweeted, “When your FAITH become stronger than your FEAR … then your dream can become a reality.”

When your FAITH become stronger than your FEAR … then your dream can become a reality #champions #T20WorldCup2007 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/fuOWN2VLba— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2021

Reacting to the post, netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory posts for Harbhajan and other members of the team. However, some could not stop notice the use of trophy emoji in the middle of the picture by the spinner. One user suggested that Harbhajan used the emoji to hide Dhoni from the picture. The user wrote, “Nice bhai, nicely cropped MSD photo.”

The comment obviously did not amuse Harbhajan and true to his image, the legendary spinner shut the troll up with an epic reply. He quoted the tweet and shared the photo again with the emoji removed to reveal that it was not Dhoni’s photo that he tried to hide.

“Now u can lick what u see in the picture I cropped,” wrote Harbhajan. The user deleted his tweet after the reply.

Now u can lick what u see in the picture I cropped https://t.co/K5m8mHU2go pic.twitter.com/LRrLf2LsME— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2021

Harbhajan is currently part of the Kolkata Knight Riders contingent playing Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE. While he is yet to feature in any match in the second leg of IPL 14, he featured in thee matches during the Indian leg o the tournament.

