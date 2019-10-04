Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Harbhajan Singh Enters Players Draft For The Hundred

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is all set to participate in The Hundred, after becoming only Indian to enter the draft of the league. Harbhajan has put his base price at £100,000, for the tournament that begins in July next year, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Cricketnext Staff |October 4, 2019, 8:15 AM IST
The draft includes some other big players like Eoin Morgan, David Warner, Steve Smith and Chris Gayle, with over 25 overseas players, and will take place on October 20 in London.

But for Harbhajan to play in the The Hundred, he will have to get BCCI’s nod, which doesn’t allow its players to participate in foreign leagues. Some time back, even Yuvraj Singh had to announce his retirement to play in the Global Canada Twenty20.

Harbhajan, who last played for India in 2016, in Asia Cup, is yet to get in touch with the board regarding the same. But if picked in the draft, he could announce his retirement in consultation with the BCCI.

Harbhajan, after making his India debut in 1998, has played 103 Tests picking up 417 wickets. In the ODIs, he has 269 wickets in 236 matches.

