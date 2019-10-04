Harbhajan Singh Enters Players Draft For The Hundred
Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is all set to participate in The Hundred, after becoming only Indian to enter the draft of the league. Harbhajan has put his base price at £100,000, for the tournament that begins in July next year, according to ESPNcricinfo.
