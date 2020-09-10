Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Harbhajan Singh Files Complaint for Fraud Against Chennai Businessman

Former India cricketer has alleged that he was duped of Rs 4 Crore by a Chennai-based businessman.

Cricketnext Staff |September 10, 2020, 12:19 PM IST
Harbhajan Singh

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has lodged a complaint for fraud against a Chennai businessman. The issue was brought to light when the businessman approached the Madras High Court seeking an anticipatory bail in the case.

In his complaint, Bhajji has mentioned that G Mahesh has cheated on him for Rs 4 Crore. Mahesh who is based in Chennai met Harbhajan, who plays for the city-based IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, through a common friend. Harbhajan had paid the amount as a loan.

Also read: IPL 2020--Harbhajan Singh Pulls Out of Tournament, Says 'Taking a Break Due to Personal Reasons'

Later as Harbhajan tried to reach Mahesh, the businessman delayed and avoided repaying the money. On August 18, a cheque for Rs 25 lakh issued by Mahesh bounced due to insufficient funds.

Bhajji decided to take up the matter with Chennai Police Commissioner on his recent visit to the city.  The petition has been forwarded to Neelankarai assistant commissioner of police Visveshvaraiah for a detailed inquiry. The ACP summoned Mahesh to appear before him for an inquiry.

Also read: Ahead of IPL 2020, Ice-cool MS Dhoni Looks Focused: CSK Shares Photo

Mahesh has filed an anticipatory bail through his counsels K Surendar and Chenthoori Pugazendhi, which is pending before the Madras high court now.

In his affidavit, Mahesh stated that he had received the loan from Harbhajan Singh after issuing an immovable property at Thalambur as security. Later, a general power of attorney deed was also executed in Harbhajan Singh’s favour in 2015.

Meanwhile Harbhajan Singh chose not to turn up for CSK in the Indian Premier League. The 40-year-old, who has been a part of CSK during the past two years is currently in Jalandhar, Punjab with his family and requested privacy. The IPL starts on September 19 in the UAE after being moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic."I have informed the CSK management about my decision to pull out of this year's IPL. I have decided to take a break due to personal reasons in these difficult times. I expect that everyone would respect my need for privacy," Harbhajan told PTI.

