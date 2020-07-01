Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Harbhajan Singh Hits Out at China over News of New Potential Pandemic

Harbhajan Singh has hit out at China as news emerges that a new virus found in pigs in the country could possibly become a pandemic risk.

Cricketnext Staff |July 1, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
Harbhajan Singh Hits Out at China over News of New Potential Pandemic

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has hit out at China as news emerges that a new virus found in pigs in the country could possibly become a pandemic risk.

The world is still dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

"While the whole world is still struggling to deal with Covid 19 they have made another virus ready for us," Singh tweeted while sharing a news link.

A team of Chinese researchers looked at influenza viruses found in pigs from 2011 to 2018 and found a “G4” strain of H1N1 that has “all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus”, according to the paper, published by the U.S. journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Pig farm workers also showed elevated levels of the virus in their blood, the authors said, adding that “close monitoring in human populations, especially the workers in the swine industry, should be urgently implemented”.

The study highlights the risks of viruses crossing the species barrier into humans, especially in densely populated regions in China, where millions live close to farms, breeding facilities, slaughterhouses and wet markets.

The current coronavirus sweeping the world is believed to have originated in horseshoe bats in southwest China and could have spread to humans via a seafood market in the central city of Wuhan, where the virus was first identified.

More than 10.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 504,269​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

(With Reuters inputs)

