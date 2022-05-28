Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina Mesmerize Fans With Their Singing Skills

Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan recently shared glimpses of their amazing singing skills. Harbhajan on Friday posted a video on Instagram in which the triumvirate can be seen singing the famous Bollywood song ‘So Gaya Yeh Jahan’ from the film Tezaab. Harbhajan did not forget to mention that he will be back with another song tomorrow and asked the fans and followers for their suggestions.

In the caption Harbhajan had written, “Kaisa lga gaana dosto Suresh Raina Irfan Pathan #ipl @starsportsindia.”

Harbhajan, Raina and Irfan are currently together for the Star Sports’ Cricket Live show for the ongoing IPL 2022. But it is not for the first time that Harbhajan shared a glimpse of the backstage fun.

Notably, Harbhajan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket back in December 2021. Raina, on the other hand, was a part of the IPL 2022 mega auction but unfortunately, the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer failed to attract any bid.

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan had previously played in 103 IPL matches and picked up 80 wickets. In the batting unit he did a formidable job as well as he scored 1139 runs at an impressive strike rate of 120.4. Pathan had made his IPL debut back in 2008 while playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) against Chennai Super Kings. His last IPL match took place in 2017.

Coming back to the ongoing season of IPL, on Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 and with this defeat, the Faf du Plessis-led side’s aspirations of clinching the maiden IPL trophy ended as well.

Batting first, Bangalore had posted a total of 157 runs losing eight wickets. Rajasthan pacers Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy picked up three wickets each to restrict their opponents to an achievable total of 157/8.

Rajasthan’s opening batter Jos Buttler (106 not out off 60 balls) started the run chase on a promising note and made the target look pretty easy. The Englishman continued his stunning form in the ongoing edition of IPL as he scored his fourth century of the 15th season of IPL. Rajasthan eventually managed to reach the target losing three wickets and with 11 balls remaining.

In the final, the Sanju Samson-led will be facing Gujarat Titans on Sunday (May 29) in Ahmedabad.

