Harbhajan Singh Reveals MS Dhoni Spends '15 Times More' Time Than Cricket on This Pastime

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently revealed an activity on which Mahendra Singh Dhoni spends most of his pastime. Harbhajan, who recently retired from cricket, said Dhoni spends most of his time away from cricket by sitting in front of his gaming devices.

“Yes, every cricketer in the Indian team plays esports. Our former captain, MS Dhoni, he plays esports 15 times more than the cricket he plays,” he told India Today Gaming.

Stating that esports is a “big thing”, Harbhajan said post cricket matches, Dhoni is found the majority of times in the hotel room where he spends time playing esports like FIFA.”We cricketers used to form teams and play these first-person shooter games online," he added.

Harbhajan pointed out that they used to play esports just for fun, but now people are making careers in it. The spin great said that if anyone is extremely passionate about esports then they should give their 100 percent to it.

Currently one of the most prestigious CS:GO tournaments are underway, wherein top CS:GO teams, including Natus Vincere, Team Vitality, G2 Esports, and Gambit Esports, are competing for a $1 million prize pool. The tournament began on February 15 and will conclude by February 27.

Last year, India’s Total Gaming lifted the World Esports cup 2021 title. They defeated opponents from Pakistan and Nepal in the Global Finals.

Esports is slowly returning to the pre-pandemic state, and organisers have announced tentative dates of the various tournaments which are slated to be held this year. Esports Charts has compiled a calendar of the top 25 most anticipated esports events of 2022.

