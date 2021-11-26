Harbhajan Singh Sells his Flat in Mumbai’s Andheri For Rs 17.5 crore

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has sold his apartment in Mumbai for a sum of Rs 17.58 crore, reported Hindustan Times while citing documents accessed by real-estate firm Zapkey. JBC International LLP has bought the luxury property by paying a stamp duty of Rs 87.9 lakh. The 2830 sq ft apartment, which Harbhajan had bought in December 2017, is located on the ninth floor of Rustomjee Elements building in Andheri West. The property was registered in Harbhajan’s name in March 2018 for Rs 14.5 crore.

The fresh sale of the property was executed on November 18 after Harbhajan and JBC International LLP completed the formalities. Rustomjee Elements offers 3,4 and 5-BHK luxurious apartments equipped with all the modern amenities.

The deal is a result of growth revival in the property market as the effects of Covid-19 subsides across the country. “As the realty market improves, we are seeing increasing sales in high-end apartments,” Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Zapkey, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Before Harbhajan, another Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer had invested in a high-end apartment in Mumbai last year. He had purchased a 2618 sq ft unit at Lodha World Crest in Lower Parel area. The Mumbai-born batter paid Rs 11.85 crore for the apartment including a stamp duty of Rs 24.7 lakh.

More recently, the Pandya brothers shifted their base from Gujarat to Mumbai. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya reportedly moved into an 8-BHK apartment in Bandra in July. Spread across an area of 3838 sq ft, the 4+4 BHK dream house has everything from a private theatre, game room to a spa and swimming pool.

The property is reportedly worth Rs 28-30 crore and provides a breathtaking view of the Arabian sea. The gated community also has artificial rock climbing areas among other forms of fitness stations.

