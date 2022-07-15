Harbhajan Singh Shares Picture With 'Two Biggest Masters' of World Cricket

The Indian cricket team is currently locked in a battle with England in a three-match ODI series which is now set for a tasty finale on Sunday after Jos Buttler’s men bounced back, beating India in the second ODI by 100 runs. After India thrashed them by 10 wickets in the first ODI at The Oval, England drew parity with a huge margin at the Lord’s cricket ground to make it 1-1.

Now, the focus shifts to Old Trafford ground in Manchester where the third and final match of the series will be played.

On Thursday though a galaxy of stars landed at the Lord’s to watch the second ODI between India and England. A host of high profile names from the world of cricket were present at the hallowed venue including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Shastri and Suresh Raina.

Raina shared a series of pictures with Dhoni, Shastri and Harbhajan on Twitter which went viral.

Also Read: Virender Sehwag Backtracks On Virat Kohli Tweet After Cricketer Gets Out Cheaply

On Friday, it was Harbhajan’s turn to share pictures from the ‘Home of Cricket’ in London. And he shared a truly legendary picture in which the offspinner can be seen posing alongside Tendulkar and the legendary West Indies allrounder Sir Gary Sobers.

“Two Biggest Masters of the game #sirgarrysobers @sachintendulkar @homeofcricket,” wrote Bhajji alongside the pictures.

However, the on-field action turned out to be a one-sided affair though with England pacer Reece Topley running through Indian batting to finish with six wickets.

India captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first and his bowlers once again stepped up to limit England to 246-all out in 49 overs. Despite posting a modest total, the hosts made a match out of it.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes First Indian Bowler To Achieve This Feat

Indian top-order fell like ninepins as Reece Topley’s 6 for 24 headlined a fine England bowling performance in a series-levelling 100-run win while defending a modest target in the second ODI at the Lord’s on Thursday.

With parity restored in the three-match series, the decider at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday promises to be a mouth-watering contest.

When the Indian bowlers put up another impressive show to bowl out England for 246 in 49 overs, little did one know that the visiting batters would inexplicably implode for a paltry 146 in 38.5 overs in the face of nice seam and swing bowling from Topley.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here