Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan

236 (91.2)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

7/1 (5.0)

England trail by 229 runs with 9 wickets remaining

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202018:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Harbhajan Singh Shocked Over Suresh Raina's Retirement, Says Had a Lot to Give to the Game

While the tributes are pouring in for MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement on August 15, one player seems to have been forgotten. His CSK deputy, Suresh Raina too retired on Saturday, but has been overshadowed by Thala's announcement.

Cricketnext Staff |August 16, 2020, 11:17 AM IST
Harbhajan Singh Shocked Over Suresh Raina's Retirement, Says Had a Lot to Give to the Game

While the tributes are pouring in for MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement on August 15, one player seems to have been forgotten. His CSK deputy, Suresh Raina too retired on Saturday, but has been overshadowed by Thala's announcement.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina Says He Will 'Join MS Dhoni in This Journey', Confirms International Retirement

But India spinner Harbhajan Singh came forward and wrote a special message for Raina, saying that he had a lot of cricket left in him.

Quite shocked about @ImRaina’s retirement.. still feel u have a lot to give to the game in blue, with age and fitness on ur side.. but as they say you know when you know.. all the best for your 2nd inn.. God bless you."

In a career spanning 14 years, Raina did produce some memorable performances for Team India. He played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. In ODIs, he scored 5615 runs at an average over 35, including five tons and 36 fifties. In the shortest format, with the help of one ton and five fifties, he managed to score 1604 runs.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Players With Most Catches in IPL History -- Indian Tops the List

As far as the IPL is concerned, he has till now played 194 matches attaining 5368 runs. He has a ton and 38 fifties to his name. He will be seen in action from September 19 in the upcoming season of the IPL.

dhoni retiresharbhajan singhHarbhajan Singh and Geeta BasraMS Dhonisuresh raina

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more