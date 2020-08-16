Harbhajan Singh Shocked Over Suresh Raina's Retirement, Says Had a Lot to Give to the Game
While the tributes are pouring in for MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement on August 15, one player seems to have been forgotten. His CSK deputy, Suresh Raina too retired on Saturday, but has been overshadowed by Thala's announcement.
Harbhajan Singh Shocked Over Suresh Raina's Retirement, Says Had a Lot to Give to the Game
While the tributes are pouring in for MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement on August 15, one player seems to have been forgotten. His CSK deputy, Suresh Raina too retired on Saturday, but has been overshadowed by Thala's announcement.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings