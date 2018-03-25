Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Harbhajan Slams ICC Verdict on Ball Tampering, Hints at Discrimination

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 25, 2018, 9:42 PM IST
File image of Harbhajan (L) Singh in action against Australia. (Getty Images)

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed the ICC for letting off Australian opener Cameron Bancroft with only a fine of 75 per cent of his match fee and not a ban for his role in the ball tampering scandal in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

"wow @ICC wow. Great treatment nd FairPlay. No ban for Bancroft with all the evidences whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008? Not found guilty and banned for 3 matches.different people different rules," Harbhajan said in a tweet.





In the 2001 South Africa Test, Harbhajan along with Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Shiv Sunder Das and Deep Dasgupta faced bans for various offences.

He also referred to the 2008 Sydney Test against Australia, infamously described as Monkey gate, where he was banned for three Tests for an alleged racial slur against Andrew Symonds.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan too was critical of ICC's decision.

"1 Match Ban & 100 % March fee Fine for Smith #ffs ... 75% match fee fine for Bancroft and some bloody De merit points for Bancroft ... Pathetic penalties for CHEATING ... Surely this moment was the time to set a precedent ... !!?? All the team should be penalised," he said on Twitter.





First Published: March 25, 2018, 9:39 PM IST

