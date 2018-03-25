Harbhajan Slams ICC Verdict on Ball Tampering, Hints at Discrimination

"wow @ICC wow. Great treatment nd FairPlay. No ban for Bancroft with all the evidences whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008? Not found guilty and banned for 3 matches.different people different rules," Harbhajan said in a tweet.
wow @ICC wow. Great treatment nd FairPlay. No ban for Bancroft with all the evidences whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008? Not found guilty and banned for 3 matches.different people different rules— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 25, 2018
In the 2001 South Africa Test, Harbhajan along with Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Shiv Sunder Das and Deep Dasgupta faced bans for various offences.
He also referred to the 2008 Sydney Test against Australia, infamously described as Monkey gate, where he was banned for three Tests for an alleged racial slur against Andrew Symonds.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan too was critical of ICC's decision.
"1 Match Ban & 100 % March fee Fine for Smith #ffs ... 75% match fee fine for Bancroft and some bloody De merit points for Bancroft ... Pathetic penalties for CHEATING ... Surely this moment was the time to set a precedent ... !!?? All the team should be penalised," he said on Twitter.
If you only get a 1 Match ban and hit with a fine over admitting to cheating as an International Captain!! ... If the ICC are going by their list of sanctions against certain actions I think it’s time they were updated ... #SAvAUS— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 25, 2018
Also Watch
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
First Published: March 25, 2018, 9:39 PM IST