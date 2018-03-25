Harbhajan Slams ICC Verdict on Ball Tampering, Hints at Discrimination

File image of Harbhajan (L) Singh in action against Australia. (Getty Images)

wow @ICC wow. Great treatment nd FairPlay. No ban for Bancroft with all the evidences whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008? Not found guilty and banned for 3 matches.different people different rules — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 25, 2018

If you only get a 1 Match ban and hit with a fine over admitting to cheating as an International Captain!! ... If the ICC are going by their list of sanctions against certain actions I think it’s time they were updated ... #SAvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 25, 2018

First Published: March 25, 2018, 9:39 PM IST