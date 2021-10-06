Harbhajan Singh still hoping to see ‘champion bowler’ Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s T20 squad

Veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday expressed his desire to see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will kick off later this month in Oman. Last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors announced the country’s 15-man squad for the upcoming mega event and much to everyone’s surprise,BCCI did not pick Chahal for the World Cup despite naming a spin-heavy squad for the tournament. Ever since the squad was named, Chahal’s exclusion has been making noise among the cricketing circle.

Now, in a new development, Harbhajan recently took a jibe at the selectors for not picking Chahal.On Tuesday, Chahal shared a photograph of himself in RCB kit on the microblogging site Twitter and reckoned that he is ready to give his hundred per cent for the Virat Kohli-led outfit in the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

Responding to his post, Harbhajan told the Haryana-based bowler that he has always given his best and urged him to continue the good work.“And make sure you keep bowling the right pace.Not too slow OK,” Harbhajan added in the response. He further stressed that he is “still hoping to see you (Chahal) in team India for T20 World Cup,” before calling him a “champion bowler.”

You have given ur best as always.. keep it up.. and make sure u keep bowling the right pace 😝.. Not too slow OK..still hoping to see you in team India for T20 World Cup.. Champion bowler 👍 https://t.co/ZOhxlNsmhv— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 5, 2021

The followers of Harbhajan also seemed to agree with his opinion as they flooded the comment section of the post with their thoughts about the same.

It must be mentioned that Indian selectors can make changes in their preliminary squad and send an updated list to the world cricket body by October 10.

Meanwhile, after a slow start in the first leg of the cash-rich league, Chahal has turned the tide in his favour with the second leg of the tournament by taking ten wickets in five games.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here