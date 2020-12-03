- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
Harbhajan Singh Brutally Trolled for Asking Whether Indians Seriously Need Covid-19 Vaccine
Harbhajan Singh Brutally Trolled | Harbhajan Singh on Twitter wondered whether Indians 'seriously' need a vaccine against Covid-19 considering India's recovery rate without the vaccine is 93.6 percent while vaccines that were being developed seems to have less accuracy rate.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 3, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
Harbhajan Singh Brutally Trolled for Asking Whether Indians Seriously Need Covid-19 Vaccine | Harbhajan Singh on Twitter wondered whether Indians 'seriously' need a vaccine against Covid-19 considering India's recovery rate without the vaccine is 93.6 percent while vaccines that were being developed seems to have less accuracy rate. The former India spinner even dished out data stating Pfizer and biotech vaccine's accuracy is being claimed at 94 percent, while Moderna's and Oxford's accuracy rate is at 94.5 percent and 90 percent, respectively.
However, Twitter users are not buying Singh's argument and are schooling the former cricketer on some logic and advising him to not 'post such stupid tweets'.
Heres' what Twitter users are saying:
When Indian batsman can chase 350 runs in an ODI match then why do we need specialist bowlers, even part time bowlers will do
When a spinner is bowling at slow speed why do we need pads for the legs, our bones are strong enough to sustain#BhajjieLogic ♂️https://t.co/pTizpV3tgS
— AParajit Bharat (@AparBharat) December 3, 2020
Do not post such stupid tweets.. ♂️♂️
If there was a 5% chance that the plane will crash, will u board it?
A recovery rate of 93.6% means 6.4% will get serious/die.
Now calculate the 6.4% of 1.4 billion population!! DO THE MATH!
Learn SCIENCE before tweeting@harbhajan_singh
— Shubham Misra (@SBM_4007) December 3, 2020
Harbhajan bhai thodi der mein pic.twitter.com/4ViUPV6bPe
— Professor ngl राजा बाबू (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 3, 2020
People :- from where you got this brilliant research ?
Le Bhajji :- pic.twitter.com/NrHQl3TpNS
— بشر IMAM (@sarcasticEngi) December 3, 2020
If everyone in indian cricket team has a MoM award, then India should win all matches.
It doesn't happen that way, bhai. Statistics can be misleading and can help make a fool of ourselves.
— Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) December 3, 2020
93.6 % okay and rest 6.4 will be not selected for 2021.
"Vaccine is essential"
It's not a cricket match where review is allowed.
" Idhar Gaye to gaye "
— SJ (@JhasouravkrSJ) December 3, 2020
100-93.6 = 6.4%.
(6.4% of Indian population is at risk of death due to Corona).
The vaccine will help save 94.5% out of this 6.4% as well.
In a country of a billion+ people, that is a huge number.
It is a difference between 88,618,262 people dying vs 4,874,004 people dying.
— Nandan Pandit (@npandit) December 3, 2020
— Aarohi Tripathy (@aarohi_vns) December 3, 2020
Isliye team se bahar kiya tha tumko pic.twitter.com/pbmPZTCUqw
— भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) December 3, 2020
Myth: COVID Cases are Rising But People Aren’t Dying
A fatal velocity ⬇️
First 100,000 deaths = 100 days
Last 100,000 deaths = 10 days
Infection fatality rate is lower but absolute number of deaths are now accumulating faster since cases are manifold.
Take it seriously.
— Fast&Curious (@AmitSawant4686) December 3, 2020
Scientist apka logic sunne ke baad... pic.twitter.com/RclxxPDYqV
— Aman sinha (@_Sinhaji) December 3, 2020
— Diksha (@BrahmaandKiMaa) December 3, 2020
— Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) December 3, 2020
Harbhajan Singh Trolled Brutally for Asking Whether Indians Seriously Need Covid-19 Vaccine
