Harbhajan Singh Turns Chef on Instagram, Teaches Fans How to Cook This Famous North Indian Dish

Harbhajan Singh never backs down from a challenge. Be it spinning the ball on the field or cooking off it. Bhajji turned to Instagram and posted a video where he can be seen cooking some ‘Chole.’ The video went viral quickly and garnered a lot of comments from his fans. See below:

Harbhajan was busy playing for KKR in IPL 2021 until the tournament got cancelled and all have to return home. He made a special appeal to his followers on Twitter. What did he say? Bhajji tweeted, “when you lead a simple life the stress becomes halved, even if you do yoga or not, try to help others whenever they need it.”

जीवन जितना सादा होगा, तनाव उतना ही आधा होगा, योग करे या ना करे , पर ज़रूरत पड़ने पर एक दूसरे का सहयोग ज़रूर करे 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 3, 2021

A user named Bharat commented, in the glare of this world, people have forgotten to help each other. Another user wrote, through support, we can face any situation.

Another user Nav wrote, ‘This is the key to a good life, but shame we human beings are greedy and, run after money all our lives.’

The famous off-spinner Harbhajan in his latest tweet has appealed seeking donation for the treatment of baby Yuvaan who is suffering from a dangerous disease. The 1.5 years old suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare genetic disorder, for which the cure is available only with the world’s most expensive drug worth $2.1 million (approximately Rs 16 crore).

While sharing the crowd funding campaign link he tweeted, “Baby Yuvaan is fighting a dangerous illness – SMA Type 1, he needs #Zolgensma, costs $2.1million or about Rs 16cr. Even Rs. 10, 50, 100 or any other amount, can help.”

