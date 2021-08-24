Harbhajan Singh's ‘Modern day Viv Richards’ comment on Virender Sehwag’s throwback picture is winning the internet

Veteran Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag redefined the role of an opener with his explosive, aggressive and fearless batting at the top. He was nothing less than a nightmare for the opposition bowlers during his heyday. Sehwag was among one of those rare breed Indian cricketers for whom the condition, surface, situation or even the format of the game did not matter as he was successful with the bat everywhere.

Even though, it has been several years since he retired from the ‘game of fame’, his exploits are still fresh in the mind of his ardent followers.

On Monday, August 23, Sehwag revisited his glorious days by sharing a throwback picture of himself on Instagram.

“Hum Baat Khatam Nahin Karte , Kahaani Khatam Karte Hain,” Sehwag wrote in the caption box of the post.

In the snap, Sehwag was donning India’s Test jersey and could be seen celebrating a milestone.

The comment section of Sehwag’s post soon got flooded as the cricket enthusiasts went nostalgic.

While a few fans spoke about the veteran opener’s explosive batting styles, others said they want to see him in action once again.

Amid the plethora of comments from cricket fans, one comment that stood out the most came from his former Indian teammate Harbhajan Singh.

Responding to the post, Harbhajan wrote, “Modren days Viv Richards.”

It was a huge compliment for the Indian star as Sir Vivian Richards is counted as one of the greatest players of all time. Richards was known for his aggressive batting style. Many cricket experts say the West Indies great used to hit sixes at his will. He was also a crucial member of West Indies’ World Cup-winning squad that won 1975 and 1979 WC titles.

Sehwag also shared a few traits with Richards, especially his aggressive approach towards bowlers. And, perhaps, that’s why the comparison between Richards and Sehwag does not seem farfetched.

