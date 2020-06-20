Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Harbjahan Singh Shares a Simple '20-Second' Exercise Video to Keep You Fit & Boost Your Immunity - But, There's a Catch!

On Saturday, Singh shared a video for a simple 20-second exercise to keep his followers fit and boost their immunity.

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2020, 12:27 PM IST
Harbjahan Singh Shares a Simple Exercise of '20 Seconds' to Keep You Fit & Boost Your Immunity - But There's a Catch!

Harbhajan Singh is quite an avid social media user and doesn't shy away from expressing his opinion on be it on cricket, national affairs, and anything that's trending.

The India international also treats his fans to some fun, banter, and even motivation posts through his social media handles. On Saturday, Singh shared a video for a simple 20-second exercise to keep his followers fit and boost their immunity. And with the world grappling with coronavirus pandemic, one would say it is a sound and timely advice the Indian off-spinner is giving to his fans, followers - However, there's a catch.

This 20-second video is not as easy as it may seem and as tweeted by Singh. The undated video shows a rather fit male, doing incredible moves that would leave the best of the Breakance battles in the dust.

Check out the video here:

Earlier, Singh had used the micro-blogging platform Twitter to declared his support to the idea of boycotting Chinese goods after 20 Indian soliders were killed in the India-China border Galwan Valley clash.

“If we want to be self-reliant, [the boycott of Chinese goods] is probably the right thing. Everything can be made in India. We have a lot of capabilities. If we want to ban Chinese goods, we should. If they are attacking India and our soldier brothers, then ban their goods. Why should their country run via our money? I am with all those who say Chinese products should be banned [in India],” Singh later told Sportstar in an Instagram interaction.

