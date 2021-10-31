Hard to Accept Legendary Asghar Afghan's Retirement: Rashid Khan

Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Sunday said former skipper Asghar Afghan has been his mentor and it is difficult for him to come to terms with his surprise retirement in the middle of the T20 World Cup.

Afghan, who holds the record of most T20I wins as captain, announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket on Saturday night, less than 24 hours after Afghanistan’s heartbreaking loss to Pakistan in the previous match.

Afghanistan gave a fitting farewell to the former captain as they notched up a convincing 62-run over Namibia on Sunday to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the tournament.

“Its pretty hard to accept legendary @MAsgharAfghan’s retirement. He has been a mentor to me & all the youngsters in the side. I am short of words to thank him for his exemplary service to @ACBofficials. His achievement &sacrifices r unmatched. U will b dearly missed bro #respect," Rashid tweeted.

Afghan received a guard of honour from the Namibian fielders when he walked in to bat in the T20 World Cup clash.

He scored 31 in his last match and was congratulated by the Namibian and fellow Afghanistan players, who lined-up just outside the boundary ropes.

The 33-year-old Afghan played six Tests, 114 ODIs and 75 T20Is, including the Namibia match, in a creditable career, scoring 4246 runs across formats.

