'Hard Work Paid Off': Deepak Chahar Becomes Most Expensive Indian Bowler in IPL History

Deepak Chahar set a magnificent benchmark on Saturday at the IPL 2022 players’ auction in Bengaluru. He returned to the Chennai Super Kings with Rs 14 crore in his pocket, becoming the most expensive Indian bowler in the history of the tournament.

The fast-bowling all-rounder became a part of a mega bidding war involving multiple franchises. The likes of Rajasthan Royals (RR), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) were the other contenders but CSK came out victorious and got back their prime speedster.

Chahar, who was previously bought by CSK for Rs 80 lakh, cracked a superlative deal and will now reunite with MS Dhoni & Co in the upcoming season. Fans and experts took to Twitter to laud the youngster, with Harbhajan Singh leading the wishes.

“Wah Deepak pethaa bijwa dena ab ghar @deepak_chahar9 mehnat rang layi papa ki.Very happy for you and family #IPLMegaAuction2022 congratulations @ChennaiIPL Top performer 14 cr”, said the former Team India and CSK spinner.

Wah Deepak pethaa bijwa dena ab ghar @deepak_chahar9 mehnat rang layi papa ki.Very happy for you and family #IPLMegaAuction2022 congratulations @ChennaiIPL Top performer 14 cr ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 12, 2022

Here are the other reactions:

Deepak Chahar sold to Chennai Super Kings for 14 crore.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 12, 2022

Bidding for Deepak Chahar start in AuctionCSK : pic.twitter.com/hDbZKcwPiN— Valdimiputin (@valdimiputin) February 12, 2022

Fast bowlers turned out to be highly demanding at the auctions as Shardul Thakur, Chahar’s former Chennai team-mate, also cracked a lucrative deal. Even Chennai joined the race for a bit before it became a two-way battle between Punjab and Delhi. Punjab stayed solid till the end but Delhi managed to get him for INR 10.75 crore.

T Natarajan was brought by his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 4 crore, edging Gujarat Titans. Joining Natarajan in the Hyderabad camp was pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for INR 4.2 crore, beating competition from Mumbai, Lucknow and Rajasthan.

