'Hard Work Pays Off': Fans Celebrate Jaydev Unadkat Getting ODI Recall After 10 Years

Jaydev Unadkat would have been loving life at the moment. Hours after leading Saurashtra to their second Ranji Trophy title in 3 years, the veteran pacer received a call-up to India’s ODI squad after a decade.

The 31-year-old was left out of India’s squad for the second Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 so that he could play the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal.

In the summit clash, Unadkat picked up nine wickets as he led Saurashtra from the front.

After restricting Bengal to 174, Saurashtra scored 404 runs in reply, and while Bengal could only muster up 241 runs in their second innings as Unadkat claimed six wickets, Saurashtra sealed their title by scoring just 14 runs as they won by 9 wickets.

The devastating form of Unadkat convinced the selectors to include him in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, which starts on March 17.

The senior India pacer has played only 7 ODI matches, and the last one came against West Indies in Kochi in November 2013.

After earning a call-up following a decade’s wait, fans on social media celebrated Unadkat’s return. Some fans wrote that his hard work had indeed paid off, others debated his inclusion, while some pointed out his wicket-taking record of late to justify the left-arm seamer’s selection.

Check how fans reacted:

What a day for Jaydev Unadkat - First Won the Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra and now he has been selected for the ODI series against Australia! He deserves this opportunity, Congratulations @JUnadkat #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/GzMEi0HFQp— Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) February 19, 2023

People questioning Jaydev Unadkat’s selection in ODI teamPlease go and check who was the captain of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 winning side. Then go and check the tab of “most wickets taken" IPL kids shouldn’t comment on things they don’t know. pic.twitter.com/LJzNMDWG5f — Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 (@APTalksCricket) February 19, 2023

Jaydev unadkat Performance in Vijay hazare TrophyMatches:- 10Wickets:- 19Average:- 16.10Economy:- 3.33Best bowling Figure :- 23/5That’s why he is selected in ODI series. pic.twitter.com/uuUgDMa8sV— Ashish Shrivastava (@ashishayush1177) February 19, 2023

Jaydev Unadkat in last four monthsVijay Hazare Trophy winner as captain, joint most wicketsTest recallRanji Trophy winner as captainODI recall Hard work pays off 👍🏻#INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND #SportsYaari — Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) February 19, 2023

Jaydev Unadkat makes his way to the ODI squad. Ye to hona hi tha#INDvAUS— Karamdeep (@oyeekd) February 19, 2023

Jaydev Unadkat gets a call-up to the ODI squad, wow. He was the leading wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy - 19 wickets in 10 matches. Was superb with the new ball in the semifinal (10-2-26-4) and final (10-1-25-1) as Saurashtra won the title.— Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) February 19, 2023

Unadkat would be hoping to get his 8th ODI cap and continue his resurgence back in international cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah is not likely to be rushed back and thus Unadkat would be hoping to compete with the likes of Umran Malik, Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj for a place in the playing XI.

