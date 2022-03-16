Hardik Bowls at NCA, Passes Yo-Yo Test with Flying Colours as He Gets Ready for IPL

New Delhi: Injury-ravaged India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has got the all clear to lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL after a general assessment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where he bowled and also passed the ‘Yo-Yo’ Test comfortably.

The BCCI is checking on all its centrally contracted players — injured or otherwise — before the IPL and Pandya’s performance, during his two days at the NCA, can also be seen as a good sign for Indian cricket.

“Let’s make it clear. Fitness test clearance is only for those who are coming back from injury. In case of Hardik, it was about getting a general fitness assessment going into the gruelling IPL season," a BCCI source told .

