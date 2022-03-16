CricketNext

Hardik Bowls at NCA, Passes Yo-Yo Test with Flying Colours as He Gets Ready for IPL

Hardik Pandya unveils the brand new Gujarat Titans jersey.

Hardik Pandya unveils the brand new Gujarat Titans jersey.

The BCCI is checking on all its centrally contracted players injured or otherwise before the IPL and Pandya's performance, during his two days at the NCA, can also be seen as a good sign for Indian cricket.

New Delhi: Injury-ravaged India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has got the all clear to lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL after a general assessment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where he bowled and also passed the ‘Yo-Yo’ Test comfortably.

The BCCI is checking on all its centrally contracted players — injured or otherwise — before the IPL and Pandya’s performance, during his two days at the NCA, can also be seen as a good sign for Indian cricket.

“Let’s make it clear. Fitness test clearance is only for those who are coming back from injury. In case of Hardik, it was about getting a general fitness assessment going into the gruelling IPL season," a BCCI source told .

.

first published:March 16, 2022, 18:57 IST