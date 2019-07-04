Hardik Pandya and Co Make the Most of Rare Free Day in Leeds

India overcame Bangladesh in their penultimate game in the league stages of the 2019 ICC World Cup to seal a semi-final berth and will play Sri Lanka next as they look to continue the winning momentum.
Ahead of the tie, which is essentially a dead rubber as Sri Lanka have already been eliminated, some of the Indian team players decided to take it easy and relax in Leeds.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted a picture on Twitter with MS Dhoni, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah and captioned it: "Boys day out (sic)."
Against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli’s side will be back to full strength after Mayank Aggarwal joined the team in place of the injured Vijay Shankar on Wednesday (June 3).
Boys’ day out pic.twitter.com/j3TORR6WSN— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 4, 2019
Vijay was struck on the toe on June 19 while batting against Bumrah in the nets ahead of India's encounter against Afghanistan at Southampton.
After fitness tests the following day, Vijay was cleared to play the game on June 22. He scored 29 in 41 balls but wasn't called upon to bowl. He also played subsequently against West Indies in Manchester where he made 14 but didn't bowl again.
Karnataka opener Agarwal, 28, who made his Test debut against Australia last year, is yet to make his ODI debut.
