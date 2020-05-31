Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Hardik Pandya and Fiance Natasha Stankovic Expecting Their First Child

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday announced that he and his fiance, Serbian actress Natasha Stankovic, are expecting their first child.

Cricketnext Staff |May 31, 2020, 8:47 PM IST
Hardik made this announcement on Instagram, along with their pictures, with the caption reading: "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had himself shared an image of him proposing to Natasa on social media and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

The news of the India all-rounder Hardik's engagement to Natasa came as a huge surprise not just to his fans, but also to many members of the Indian team.

India head coach Ravi Shastri was one of the first to wish the duo and he wrote in the comment section: "Congratulations Hardy and Natasa."

Skipper Virat Kohli also sent his blessings for the star couple and wrote: "Congratulations to you both H. Lots of love and blessings for the third member of your clan."

Mumbai Indians tweeted photos of the two and wrote: "Congratulations to Hardik & Natasa!"

While India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammad Shami wrote: "Congratulations", Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan wrote: "Congrats meri jaan".

(With IANS inputs)

