Hardik And Rahul Told Me That I've Potential to Bowl at International Level: Haris Rauf Recalls Time as India's Net Bowler

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf recalled the time when KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya boosted his confidence when he was a net bowler for India. Rauf, who has now become a mainstay in Pakistan’s limited-overs set-up, was India’s net bowler for the iconic Australia tour in 2018/19. Rauf talked about the team when he bowled to Rahul and Hardik in the nets session ahead of Sydney Test.

The 28-year-old said that both Rahul and Hardik told him that he has the potential to bowl at international level which boosted his confidence.

Talking to paktv.tv, Rauf said he met the Indian duo during the 2021 T20 World Cup they had a discussion over the same and both Hardik and Rahul remembered all of the conversations with him.

“When I was net bowler for India, I had bowled to them in Sydney in the nets. So I had told them once that I would one day bowl to them in an international game. And both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had told me that I have the potential to bowl at international level. They gave me a lot of confidence. Then when I met them recently at the T20 World Cup, they remembered all our conversations. We had a discussion over it as well and they were really happy for me watching me play for Pakistan. When you play with good players you learn all the good things. I always try to learn good things from such players,” he said.

Interestingly, Rauf got the better of Hardik in the group stage clash of T20 WC and he finished his quota of four overs with an economical bowling figure of 1 for 25.

Despite being the third choice pacer in the Pakistan team, Rauf did extremely well for the team in white-ball cricket in the past year. In the 6 ODIs he played in 2021, Rauf claimed 13 wickets at an average of 24.46. Pakistan cricket is crawling back towards its golden days and Pakistan captain Babar Azam need a pacer like Rauf to be an integral part of the sporting project looking at the ICC events in the upcoming years.

