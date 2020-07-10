Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya Take Chartered Flight to Ranchi to Wish MS Dhoni on Birthday

Former Indian Cricket Team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his birthday on July 7. Fans and colleagues from the cricketing world poured in their warm wishes to make the day special for the wicketkeeper-batsman.
To make the day even more special, India cricketer Hardik Pandya along with his brother Krunal and wife Pankhuri took a chartered flight to Ranchi to be with the ace player on his special day.
As reported in Mumbai Mirror, the Pandyas boarded a chartered flight from Vadodara and landed at Ranchi at around 5 pm. The trio then directly left for Dhoni’s farmhouse to celebrate the day.
Speaking to the daily, Shishir Hattangadi, the CEO of the Baroda Cricket Association said, “It’s a sweet gesture by the two. I did not know about it but, I can tell you their (the Pandyas) heart is at the right place."
Hardik had also shared some unseen pictures with Mahi to wish the Captain Cool. Sharing a series of snaps, the flamboyant cricketer wrote, “Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu My friend, who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times” along with red heart and kiss face emojis.
Joining the beeline was Hardik’s older brother Krunal, who picked a snap from Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) for the day. Along with still, which saw both players in action, Krunal said, “Mahi bhai! Happy birthday to a legend and the coolest guy around”.
