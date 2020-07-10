Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

57/1 (19.3)

West Indies trail by 147 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya Take Chartered Flight to Ranchi to Wish MS Dhoni on Birthday

Former Indian Cricket Team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his birthday on July 7

Trending Desk |July 10, 2020, 8:51 AM IST
Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya Take Chartered Flight to Ranchi to Wish MS Dhoni on Birthday

Former Indian Cricket Team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his birthday on July 7. Fans and colleagues from the cricketing world poured in their warm wishes to make the day special for the wicketkeeper-batsman.

To make the day even more special, India cricketer Hardik Pandya along with his brother Krunal and wife Pankhuri took a chartered flight to Ranchi to be with the ace player on his special day.

As reported in Mumbai Mirror, the Pandyas boarded a chartered flight from Vadodara and landed at Ranchi at around 5 pm. The trio then directly left for Dhoni’s farmhouse to celebrate the day.

Speaking to the daily, Shishir Hattangadi, the CEO of the Baroda Cricket Association said, “It’s a sweet gesture by the two. I did not know about it but, I can tell you their (the Pandyas) heart is at the right place."

Hardik had also shared some unseen pictures with Mahi to wish the Captain Cool. Sharing a series of snaps, the flamboyant cricketer wrote, “Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu My friend, who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times” along with red heart and kiss face emojis.

Joining the beeline was Hardik’s older brother Krunal, who picked a snap from Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) for the day. Along with still, which saw both players in action, Krunal said, “Mahi bhai! Happy birthday to a legend and the coolest guy around”.

View this post on Instagram

Mahi bhai! Happy birthday to a legend and the coolest guy around #HappyBirthdayDhoni @mahi7781

A post shared by Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya_official) on

cricketDhoni BirthdayHappy Birthday MahiHappy Birthday MS DhoniHardik PandyaKrunal PandyaMS Dhonisports

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more