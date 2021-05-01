'We Want to Show Our Gratitude', Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya to Donate 200 Oxygen Concentrators

Mumbai Indians and team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has announced that his family has decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic which is raging throughout the country.

“Krunal, I and my mother — basically our entire family, we were finding ways at trying to help out. We decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India where I feel the medical infrastructure needs more support,” Hardik told host broadcaster Star Sports ahead of MI’s match against CSK in Delhi.

We all understand it’s difficult, we want to show our gratitude, support and just want to tell everyone that they’re always there in our prayers,” Hardik added.

India’s daily coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of four lakh, while the death toll rose to 2,11,853 with 3,523 fresh fatalities, according to date updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The infection tally rose to 1,91,64,969 with 4,01,993 new cases, while the active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed.

“It has always been a collective effort and people have stood up at the right time. We all understand the difficulty that our country is undergoing at this period of time. Gratitude to all the medical staff, frontline workers, and all the individuals who have come out and held their hands at such times to fight out the battle,” he added.

The Pandya brother have become the latest cricketers to come forward and help in this fight against COVID. India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, and Jaydev Unadkat from Rajasthan Royals have pledged their support. Dhawan said that he will contribute Rs 20 lakh, as well as all his individual monetary awards from the tournament this season to Mission Oxygen. Meanwhile, Unadkat will give away 10% of his entire IPL salary to help Covid patients.

