Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković Welcome Baby Boy, Family Flooded with Wishes

The couple's announcement on Instagram was instantly flooded with fellow cricketers like KL Rahul, Shreyas Gopal and Kamlesh Nagarkotti wishing them good health and congratulating them too.

Cricketnext Staff |July 30, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Nataša Stanković gave birth to a baby boy on July 30th, and took to social media to share the good news with all everyone.

Hardik and Natasa have been updating fans about their pregnancy on social media from time to time. Their maternity pics were going viral and was receiving love from fans all over. Now, they have expanded their family of two by welcoming the baby boy.

"We are blessed with our baby boy," wrote Hardik, announcing the birth of his newborn with wife and actress-model Natasa Stankovic on social media. Wishes immediately poured in with India skipper Virat Kohli being one of the first to wish the cricketer. He was followed by not just the other Indian players, but also chief coach Ravi Shastri.

We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Hardik and Natasa got married earlier in May during the coronavirus lockdown. That is when he had revealed about the couple expecting their baby.

Hardik PandyaHardik Pandya SonIndia Cricketnatasa stankovicOff The Field

