Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Nataša Stanković gave birth to a baby boy on July 30th, and took to social media to share the good news with all everyone.
Hardik and Natasa have been updating fans about their pregnancy on social media from time to time. Their maternity pics were going viral and was receiving love from fans all over. Now, they have expanded their family of two by welcoming the baby boy.
We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DN6s7aaZVE— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 30, 2020
We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DN6s7aaZVE
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 30, 2020
View this post on InstagramWe are blessed with our baby boy ❤️ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jul 30, 2020 at 3:03am PDT
We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jul 30, 2020 at 3:03am PDT
Congratulations brother @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/cw4qjwcr2A— IQBAL ABDULLAH (@iqqiabdullah) July 30, 2020
Congratulations brother @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/cw4qjwcr2A
Congratulations Brotherman ❤️ @hardikpandya7 https://t.co/FG0CjjqGad— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) July 30, 2020
Congratulations Brotherman ❤️ @hardikpandya7 https://t.co/FG0CjjqGad
Welcome to #OneFamily Congratulations, @hardikpandya7 and Natasa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UDraYF1UOr— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 30, 2020
Welcome to #OneFamily Congratulations, @hardikpandya7 and Natasa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UDraYF1UOr
Congratulations to the couple and a warm welcome to Pandya Jr. https://t.co/Dmbqm7OQAp— BCCI (@BCCI) July 30, 2020
Congratulations to the couple and a warm welcome to Pandya Jr. https://t.co/Dmbqm7OQAp
Hardik and Natasa got married earlier in May during the coronavirus lockdown. That is when he had revealed about the couple expecting their baby.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković Welcome Baby Boy, Family Flooded with Wishes
The couple's announcement on Instagram was instantly flooded with fellow cricketers like KL Rahul, Shreyas Gopal and Kamlesh Nagarkotti wishing them good health and congratulating them too.
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings