Hardik Pandya Announces Engagement With Serbian Actress Natasa

Mumbai: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday announced his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic via a social media post.
"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged," Hardik wrote on his Instagram profile where the couple were seen celebrating their engagement.
Hardik is recovering from a back injury and has missed out on the Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.
Hardik has been named in the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, paving the way for a comeback into the Indian team.
Hardik's last international assignment was in a T20I match against South Africa in September, 2019.
