IPL 2018: Hardik Pandya Apologises to Ishan Kishan, Calls Him 'Cutie Pie'

Taking to Twitter, Pandya wrote: “Mera cutie pie Sorry bhai! Stay strong, @ishankishan23.”
Mera cutie pie— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 18, 2018
Sorry bhai! Stay strong, @ishankishan23. pic.twitter.com/CeN6pF9Xkt
Speaking at the end of the game Rohit Sharma said: “Unfortunate, I have not checked on him because I came here right after the presentation got over. He seems all-right, he has got little swelling in his eyes, which should be ok by tomorrow/ day after, we have got few days before we play the next match on 22nd, we have got 3-4 days, where we will assess and hopefully he will be fine.”
Virat Kohli's unbeaten 92 went in vain as Rohit Sharma's 94 helped Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore to register their first win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.
With this 46-run win, the defending champions have opened their account in the league while as for the losing skipper Kohli, he is now the proud owner of the orange cap. Also, during the course of his stunning innings, he surpassed Suresh Raina as the highest run-getter in the history of the league.
Chasing a mammoth target of 214, Bangalore got off to the best start possible with skipper Kohli and Quinton de Kock taking the attack to the Mumbai bowlers. The duo put on a stunning 40-run partnership for the opening wicket to give the away side an ideal start. However, it all changed in the fifth over of the innings when Mitchell McClenaghan came into the attack and got rid of de Kock and AB De Villiers in a span of four deliveries.
First Published: April 18, 2018, 4:20 PM IST