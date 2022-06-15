'Hardik Pandya Can Fly a Low on Fuel Plane, With a Faulty Engine And Land it Safely': Former India Cricketer's Tweet Goes Viral

Hardik Pandya wasn’t the top performer of the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa but he certainly was the luckiest player on either side. He was dropped when batting on 1 with the culprit being David Miller – one of the finest fielders in South African team – and then a couple of his airy shots resulted in close chances with the ball landing safely on the turf.

India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News | Photos

Pandya would benefit from the dropped catch to smash an unbeaten 31 and pushing India’s final total to 179/5 – a total the hosts went on to defend for their first win in the five-match series.

Talking Points: Chahal finds His Mojo; Gaikwad His Range

Former India spinner Amit Mishra, who was watching the match, expressed his thoughts on Pandya’s chancy knock with a witty tweet that has gone viral on social media.

Mishra wrote, “Hardik Pandya is so lucky today that he can fly a low on fuel plane, with a faulty engine, in a thunderstorm and yet can land it safely to the destination.”

Hardik Pandya is so lucky today that he can fly a low on fuel plane, with a faulty engine, in a thunderstorm and yet can land it safely to the destination. #IndvsRSA pic.twitter.com/leuUDMI8GM — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) June 14, 2022

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma opted to bowl first but India openers made a superb start with the pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan each hitting a half-century. The pair added 97 runs before being separated.

The tourists made a mini comeback with three quick wickets including that of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan and Rishabh Pant before Pandya capitalised on a dropped catch to provide a late flourish.

Also Read: ‘Have to Make Sure we Finish The Game With a Bigger Margin’

The Indian bowlers then put up a strong show with pacer Harshal Padel taking 4/25 while legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal finishing with 3/20 as South Africa folded for 131 in 19.1 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Axar Patel chipped in with a wicket each.

With their 48-run win, India have cut down the lead to 2-1 now and will be hoping to draw level on Friday in Rajkot where the fourth match will be played.

South Africa started the series in emphatic fashion with back-to-back wins in Delhi and Cuttack.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here