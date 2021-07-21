Hardik Pandya Can't Get Enough of Natasa Stankovic's 'Casually Cute' Look in This Post

Model turned actress Natasa Stanvoic’s latest Instagram featuring her “casually cute’ looks is an absolute delight for her fans. Dressed in a black jacket paired with a black top and a pair of blue denim, Natasa looks dazzling as ever and netizens were left in complete awe of her fashion statement. While the post got a thumbs up from her followers online, there was also a special admiringcomment from her beau, Hardik Pandya. The al-lrounder did not shy away from displaying his love for his wife and dropped a comment onNatasa’ post.

Sharing the pictures with her followers, Natasa wrote a short caption that read “Casually cute," along with a women fairy emoji in the post. Reacting to the dazzling picture, the cricketer who is currently in Sri Lanka wrote, “My mama."

Check it out here:

Since being shared online, Natasa’s post has got over 2.93 lakh likes along with several comments from Instagram users. Netizens complimented the actress for her impeccable style and flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Some of the users also posted their requests and asked her to post more pictures of her son Agastya, who has now become a social media star.

Hardik and Natasa are often seen sharing their son’s posts with theirfollowers. In fact, after the suspension of IPL in May, Hardik used the break to spend more quality time with family, especially with Agastya. The cricketer kept his fans updated while sharing Instagram stories and pictures on the platform. Natasa’s Instagram feed also features several pictures of the cute little kid.

Check it out here:

Hardik, who returned to the field with his outing for team India during the ongoing Sri Lanka tour, went on a vacation with his family before quarantining in Mumbai ahead of the start of the tour.

While the cricketer did not disclose the exact location of this family vacation, he had shared a picture from inside a private jet.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here