Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Hardik Pandya Celebrates 25th Birthday by Introducing New Family Member

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 11, 2018, 12:32 PM IST
Hardik Pandya Celebrates 25th Birthday by Introducing New Family Member

Hardik Pandya with his dog Bentley. (Twitter/Pandya)

Loading...
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya celebrated his 25th birthday in style as he introduced a new family member on Twitter.

Pandya tweeted a picture with his new dog, named 'Bentley Pandya' and said, " My new Bentley.. Sustainable, environmentally friendly, runs only on love.. Welcome to the family Bentley Pandya. We shall share our birthday now.




BCCI too wished the star all-rounder and tweeted, Here's wishing #TeamIndia all-rounder @hardikpandya7 a very happy 25th birthday #HappyBirthdayRockstar




The all-rounder is currently out of action after suffering a back injury in the Asia Cup tie against Pakistan. Pandya was stretchered off the field but has started the rehabilitation and is expected to be fit for the big Australia series.

Related Story

bccibirthdayHardik PandyaOff The Field
First Published: October 11, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...