Hardik Pandya Celebrates 25th Birthday by Introducing New Family Member

My new Bentley.. Sustainable, environmentally friendly, runs only on love.. Welcome to the family Bentley Pandya. We shall share our birthday now ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SyL3sbGVP7— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 11, 2018
Here's wishing #TeamIndia all-rounder @hardikpandya7 a very happy 25th birthday #HappyBirthdayRockstar pic.twitter.com/NroYuDerZv— BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2018
The all-rounder is currently out of action after suffering a back injury in the Asia Cup tie against Pakistan. Pandya was stretchered off the field but has started the rehabilitation and is expected to be fit for the big Australia series.
First Published: October 11, 2018, 11:58 AM IST