Hardik Pandya celebrates baby Agastya's first birthday with these lovely never-before-seen videos: You are my heart soul

On January 1, 2020, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic stunned everyone by sharing photographs from their beautiful proposal. Hardik got down on his knee and proposed to Natasa on a Dubai cruise. Hardik and Natasa then surprised their followers again in May 2020 by announcing that they are expecting their first child. On July 30, 2020, the couple welcomed a baby boy into the world, and he is already a year old today.

The two named their baby Agastya, and they’ve been posting videos and photographs of him on their personal social media accounts. To wish Agastya on his first birthday, the pair has recorded all of his moments, which his father has collected and published on social media.

Hardik posted a video with the caption, “I cannot believe you’re ONE year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with all my heart.”

He also posted a heartful wish for his son on his Instagram.

To commemorate the occasion, Natasa too posted a lovely video on her Instagram account, which featured sweet moments spent with her kid.

In Natasa’s clip she can be seen spending time with Agastya and Hardik. Swimming pool time, Christmas, and dancing sessions are all part of family time. The background music was Betty Who’s I Love You Always Forever.

Many others wished Agastya in the comments section, including actress Anushka Sharma. Anushka responded to the lovely video with a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Hardik, Natasa, Anushka, and cricketer Virat Kohli have a close friendship and are frequently seen together. With Anushka and Virat, Hardik and Natasa rang in the New Year of 2020.

Meanwhile, despite the conclusion of Indian team’s tour to Sri Lanka concluded, Hardik has to stay back in Colombo as he was identified as one of the eight close contacts of Covid-positive Krunal Pandya on Tuesday (July 27) and must remain isolated for a week.

