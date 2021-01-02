Hardik Pandya Celebrates First Anniversary With Wife Natasa Stankovic; See Pics

One year ago, Pandya had shared the news of his engagement with Natasa through a picture on Instagram in which the couple were enjoying the new year bash on a cruise.

While the rest of us were busy welcoming the new year, India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya had one more reason to celebrate. It was his first anniversary with wife Natasa Stankovic. Exactly one year ago, on January 1, 2020, the couple had got engaged, when Hardik proposed to Natasa on a cruise.

On Friday, Pandya posted a picture on his Instagram account showing the happy couple celebrating their anniversary. The couple posed in a well-decorated room with a red cake on the table, heart-shaped balloons hanging by the ceiling and a Christmas tree in the background.

“1st of many anniversaries my love. To a lifetime together,” Pandya captioned the picture.

The post has been liked more than 1.6 million times and several fans and celebrities posted congratulatory messages on it.

“Happy Anniversary, Hardik & Natasa,” wrote Pandya’s IPL franchise Mumbai Indians in the comment box. Celebs like Meherzan Mazda, Yasmin Karachiwala and even wife of former India skipper MS Dhoni, Sakshi Singh Dhoni congratulated the couple on the occasion.

One year ago, Pandya had shared the news of his engagement with Natasa through a picture on Instagram in which the couple were enjoying the new year bash on a cruise. “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan,” boasted Pandya as Natasa flaunted the diamond ring.

A couple of days ago, Hardik and Natasa celebrated the fifth mensiversary of their baby boy, Agastya. Pandya posted a picture of himself with Natasa and Agastya standing in front of a Christmas-themed cake that read, “Happy five months Agastya” on Instagram.

Pandya is currently home after a fantastic show in Australia in the ODI and T20 series. He won the Player of the Series for his superb all-round performance in the three-match T20 series. Pandya had missed his son for the most part of the year gone by as he had travelled to UAE to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, before going to Australia.