Hardik Pandya Clears the Air, Says Tweet on Dr BR Ambedkar Was From Fake Account

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 23, 2018, 11:37 AM IST
New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has clarified that the Dr BR Ambedkar tweet that had created controversy was not from his account, but from a fake one. The statement comes after a Rajasthan court directed the police to take action against the Indian cricketer. In a story published on Thursday, Cricketnext was the first to report that the tweet had been posted from a fake Twitter account.

The court issued directions after a certain D R Meghwal filed a petition stating that the tweet had insulted Ambedkar and hurt the sentiments of the people of his community.

While Hardik’s official Twitter handle is @hardikpandya7, the tweet under scanner was made from an unverified account with a handle @sirhardik3777.

In his statement Hardik said, “There have been multiple misleading reports and articles being circulated in the media today, wherein it is being alleged that I had posted a tweet which was derogatory and insulting to the late Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. I would like to take this opportunity to clarify that no such tweet and/or statement, whether on twitter or any other form of media, has been issued by me. The tweet in question was posted by a fake account using my name and display image. I use only my verified twitter handle to make official communications via twitter and the said tweet was posted by a spurious account, pretending to be me,” Pandya wrote.

“I have the utmost respect for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Indian Constitution and the many communities that call India their home and I would not indulge in making any kind of statement which is derogatory and/or which insults the sentiments of any community. I use social media to interact with my fans and I believe that in this age of social media one must be vigilant of misinformation and act responsibly,” he added.




“I will also be making the necessary submissions in the Hon’ble Court in order to establish that the said tweet cannot be attributed to me in any manner whatsoever and to further highlight the issue that the said tweet was posted by an imposter posing as me in order to tarnish my reputation, which is a menace faced by many well-known personalities across India today,” he concluded by saying.

First Published: March 23, 2018, 11:27 AM IST

