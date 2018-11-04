Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Hardik Pandya Congratulates Brother Krunal on Maiden India Cap

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 4, 2018, 8:16 PM IST
As soon as the news spread that Krunal Pandya had been given his maiden international cap, his younger brother and India all-rounder Hardik Pandya congratulated his sibling with a message on Twitter.

Krunal Pandya made his debut, along with Khaleel Ahmed, at Eden Gardens in the first T20I against Windies on Sunday.

Hardik, who is currently out of the international side due to a back injury he suffered during the recently concluded 2018 Asia Cup, recorded a video message and shared it on the social media platform.

In the 28-second clip, Hardik said, “Well done, boy! This is what we’ve dreamt off and finally you have achieved that.”

“I miss being there right now but I’m so happy for you. All the hard work you’ve been doing has finally paid off. Just enjoy and lots of love from my side.”




While Hardik is likely to be out till the end of the year, Krunal will not only take part in the T20Is against Windies but is also likely to play in the three-match T20I series against Australia starting later this month.

First Published: November 4, 2018, 8:13 PM IST
