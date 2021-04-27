Hardik Pandya Drops Hearts on Wife Natasa Stankovic’s Latest Insta Picture

All rounder Hardik Pandya, his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya are currently in the India Premiere League’s (IPL) bio-bubble. Recently, Natasa took to her Instagram account to share stunning pictures of herself. In the snaps, the Serbian model can be seen clad in an off white crop top with matching trousers. She completed her look with a pair of black heels, white fur handbag and a gorgeous watch. The post,as one would expect, went viral in no time and has garnered around four lakh likes in less than 24 hours time.

Hardik who does not shy away from expressing his emotions for his lady love on social media has also dropped two red heart emojis as his appreciation for the post. To complement the gorgeous photographs, Natasa has captioned her post with white heart and brown heart emoji.

The diva had also recently shared a picture, with Hardik, Krunal Pandya and Krunal’s wife Pankhuri Sharma on the photo sharing app. In the image, all four of them can be seen wearing smiley face t-shirts. The Pandya brothers can be seen twinning in Orange smiley face tees while Natasa and Pankhuri are wearing dark blue and light blue t-shirts with the same design. The stylish family posed in an outdoor setup.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNz1nWLgHzR/

Both Krunal and Hardikare representing the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL season. Till now, the team led by Rohit Sharma has not been performing very well and are currently placed at the fourth spot in terms of the point table. Mumbai Indians have been on the losing end of the last two matches that they have played against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. In their latest outing, the team lost to Punjab by nine wickets. Punjab Kings’ KL Rahul was declared the Player of the Match after he slammed 60 runs from 52 balls. Both the Pandaya brothers were unable to perform in the match. Hardik managed to score only one run from four balls while Krunal got out after scoring three runs from three balls.

