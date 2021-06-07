- 2nd ODI - 04 Jun, 2021Match Ended157/10(49.2) RR 3.18
Hardik Pandya Enjoys a Dip in The Pool With Natasa Stankovic And Son Agastya
The 27-year-old is making most of his free time by spending some quality moments with his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya Pandey.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 7, 2021, 10:59 AM IST
India’s ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya doesn’t have any competitive cricket scheduled in the coming days. Since the postponement of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Hardik has a lot of free time at his disposal. The power-hitter isn’t a part of India’s 20-member squad for the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship against New Zealand followed by the five-match Tests series against England.
The 27-year-old is making most of his free time by spending some quality moments with his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya Pandey.
Both Hardik and Natasa are quite active on social media.
On Sunday, June 6, Natasa shared a heartwarming picture of the Pandya family enjoying a dip in pool.
In the picture, Hardik, Natasa, and Agastya are sporting their swim clothes and are posing for a cute family picture. Natasa posted the snap with an adorable caption as she labeled her husband and son as water babies. Looking at Hardik and Natasa’s recent Instagram pictures, one can easily say that the entire Pandya family has a special liking for the beaches and swimming pools.
View this post on Instagram
Hardik was last seen in action during IPL 2021. Before the tournament was suspended, the 27-year-old experienced a torrid outing with the willow as he failed to produce any match-defining knocks. In seven matches, Hardik scored just 52 runs at an average of 8.66 and a strike rate of 118.
The hard-hitter will be soon seen donning the Indian colors during the upcoming India tour of Sri Lanka. India is scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka for three One Day Internationals and as many T20Is. Since most of the main players are a part of the Test fixtures in England, a lot of new faces are likely to be seen in the Indian setup during the Sri Lanka tour.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking