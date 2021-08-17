Hardik Pandya Enjoys Lavish Meal on Reaching UAE, See Pic

After completing the 3-match ODI and 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, several cricketers of the Indian cricket team are currently in UAE (Unite Arab Emirates) to play the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Team India and Mumbai Indians’ star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also enjoying his time in UAE before the cash-rich league resumes. On August 15, Pandya had shared a photograph on his Instagram handle. It featured him sitting behind a huge dining table. The power-hitter batsman donned a Panama hat and a blue shirt, paired with sneakers.

While sharing the click in which he had a lavish spread in front of him, Pandya captioned it, “Best food and best vibe. @gudeepizzacafe.”Pandya, with knife and fork in hand, was all smiling on having mouth-watering dishes lined on the table. The cricketer, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, has been updating fans with his stay in UAE.

View the snap here –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

His Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard, in the comment section of the post, asked Pandya, “You think you have enough there?”Hardik’s wife Natasa Stankovic was all hearts on the post. Earlier, he had also shared a mirror selfie in the same attire. In the caption, he wrote, “Old town road.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

It appears that the star cricketer is in love with his Panama hat and is not ready to part ways with it. In the last three posts on his Instagram handle, Pandya is seen wearing it. On August 14, too, he had dropped a post with multiple slides as he was busy admiring the beauty of UAE. Pandya has kept his captions short and quirky. He simply wrote, “Out and about.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Pandya will be seen in action in the IPL tournament which is slated to resume from September 19 in Dubai. The Rohit Sharma-led team is placed at the fourth spot in the points table, while Delhi Capitals are table toppers.

